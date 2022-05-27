Pitcairn Co. Makes New $882,000 Investment in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,565,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $26,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,042.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,860.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZWS stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.