Pitcairn Co. Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $512.43 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $498.76 and its 200 day moving average is $463.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.95.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.