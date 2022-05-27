Pitcairn Co. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 235,134 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,313,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average of $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.