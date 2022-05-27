Piper Sandler Cuts Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target to $7.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

