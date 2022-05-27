Piper Sandler Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $135.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $128.12 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.