Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $276.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,280 shares of company stock worth $19,194,732. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 321.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.00. 2,518,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,447. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $282.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.80 and its 200-day moving average is $221.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

