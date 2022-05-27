Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Cut by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 4.7% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104,385 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.