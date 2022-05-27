Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) versus Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Head-To-Head Review

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Oncology Pharma has a beta of -1.91, meaning that its stock price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping Identity has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.3% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Ping Identity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oncology Pharma and Ping Identity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Ping Identity 0 4 10 1 2.80

Ping Identity has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.52%. Given Ping Identity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A Ping Identity -21.80% -4.99% -3.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Ping Identity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ping Identity $299.45 million 5.48 -$64.39 million ($0.82) -23.46

Oncology Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ping Identity.

Summary

Ping Identity beats Oncology Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Pharma (Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners. The company's platform offers secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; access security; directory solution; dynamic authorization; risk management; identity verification; API intelligence; orchestration; and fraud detection. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions through a direct sales force. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

