Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Position Decreased by Stringer Asset Management LLC

Stringer Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,419 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,370,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 435,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 444,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 444,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter.

BOND traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,286. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $96.17 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

