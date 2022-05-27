PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PMX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 164,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

