PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 506,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,982 shares during the last quarter.

PZC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 117,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,575. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

