Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

