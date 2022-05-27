Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Photronics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

