Philosophy Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 240,239 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 240,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. International Seaways accounts for about 0.7% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $57,690 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.51. 341,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

