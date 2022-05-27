Philosophy Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 287,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000. New Fortress Energy comprises about 1.4% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of New Fortress Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 263,622 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,759,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,464,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 856,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $49.30.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

NFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

