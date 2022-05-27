PHI Token (PHI) Price Tops $0.0633

PHI Token (PHI) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $369,203.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,956.16 or 1.00021624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

