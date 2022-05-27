PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $0.77 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.98.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. As a group, research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

