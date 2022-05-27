Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $329.78

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.78 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 280.10 ($3.52). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.55), with a volume of 5,899 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 309.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 329.01. The company has a market cap of £84.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

