Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. Takes $202.42 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,813,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,421,000. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Canadian Pacific Railway as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. 1,545,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,228. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

