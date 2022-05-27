Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 195.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Perion Network worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,589,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $817.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PERI. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

