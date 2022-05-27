Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) & First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Head-To-Head Survey

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Peoples Financial pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial and First Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Financial has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Given First Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 19.02% 5.79% 0.61% First Financial 30.36% 11.57% 1.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.76 million 2.67 $8.58 million $1.07 14.26 First Financial $194.28 million 2.83 $52.99 million $4.73 9.37

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial beats Peoples Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 28 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

About First Financial (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 78 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

