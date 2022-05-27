PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.17. 222,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $474.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.67.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 88.94%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 68,528 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $152,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

