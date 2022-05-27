Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycor HCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paycor HCM by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,203 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,895,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

