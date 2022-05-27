Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,381 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

