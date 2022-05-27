Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.61.

PTEN opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,380 shares of company stock worth $10,641,957. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares during the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,814,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after buying an additional 2,314,628 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

