Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com raised shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,163,000 after buying an additional 97,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

