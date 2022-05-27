Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

NASDAQ PASG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,872. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 221,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Passage Bio (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.