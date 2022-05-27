Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 479,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in News by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,051,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 99,924 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of News by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 627,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 134,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,736 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.23. 3,346,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,119. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.