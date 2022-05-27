Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 91,624 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,624 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $90.05. 3,563,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,490. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.68.

