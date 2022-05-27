Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10,035.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Square were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 11.2% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ traded up $5.46 on Thursday, reaching $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,450,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.70.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,226. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

