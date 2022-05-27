Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Invests $415,000 in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,597,000.

MMIN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,339. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

