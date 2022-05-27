Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $26.51 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $26,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in JD.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,085,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,141,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,264,463. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

