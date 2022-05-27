Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys Shares of 146,817 Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 146,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 70,073 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 866,280 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTHT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 1,804,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -122.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is -87.50%.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

