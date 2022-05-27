Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys 320 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $203,440,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.82. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.53 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.61 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.37.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

