Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $268.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $253.33 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

