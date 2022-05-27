Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

PKOH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park-Ohio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

PKOH stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

