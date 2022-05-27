Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 172,068 shares.The stock last traded at $17.98 and had previously closed at $17.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

