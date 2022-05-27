Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Hits $5.99 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $1.04 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.85 or 0.23626971 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00506240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,922,847 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

