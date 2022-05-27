Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.26-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.43-$7.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Shares of PANW traded up $6.80 on Friday, reaching $508.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,423. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $350.96 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.01 and a 200-day moving average of $540.41.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,108 shares of company stock valued at $42,628,785. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

