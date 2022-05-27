Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Sells 3,125 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50.

PANW stock opened at $502.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.96 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $410,696,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $176,464,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $120,362,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.