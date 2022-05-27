Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Acquires 4,206 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,206 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $16,781.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,539,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,508.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OXSQ opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $199.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.