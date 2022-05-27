Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTTW stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.55. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ottawa Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.