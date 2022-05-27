Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Ottawa Bancorp stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54. Ottawa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.