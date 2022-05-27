Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Osisko Development (TSE:ODV – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock.

