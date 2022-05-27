Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTD) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RNGTD stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.