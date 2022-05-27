ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading Up 2.9%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 1,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.
ORIX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (ORXCF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.