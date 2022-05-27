ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading Up 2.9%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 1,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

