Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.75

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 29154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.
A number of research firms recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
