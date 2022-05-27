Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.75

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 29154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

