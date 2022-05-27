OpenOcean Price Tops $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $805,245.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 181.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,739.98 or 1.88828106 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 331.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00508194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033745 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

