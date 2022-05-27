Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a P/E ratio of -203.97 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $24.89.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ooma by 390.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ooma by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.