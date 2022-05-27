OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 21,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,550. The company has a market cap of $534.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

